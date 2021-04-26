Jimi Hendrix's 'Woodstock' Marshall Super Lead and Fender Jazzmaster go up for sale on Reverb.com

Two historic pieces of Jimi Hendrix-owned and -played guitar gear have gone up for sale over at online retailer Reverb.com – a 1962 Fender Jazzmaster that Hendrix played with the Isley Brothers and Little Richard, and a heavily used Marshall Super Lead 100 that featured on stage throughout 1969.

Both items are being sold by the LA-based Neil’s Gear Bazaar, with each piece of gear accompanied by a range of letters of authenticity and identifying photographs maintaining the provenance of the historic electric guitar and guitar amp.

The Fender Jazzmaster, which is a sunburst 1962-dated model, was owned and played by the guitar god during his time with the Isley Brothers and Little Richard in New York throughout 1964.

As well as an array of vintage road-worn battle scars, the axe comes with letters of authenticity provided by “two very prominent and extremely respected members from the musical/guitar world” – the listing doesn’t give away any specifics as to who these might be.

As would be expected, the Jazzmaster carries an eye-watering price tag given its historical Hendrix ties, and is currently listed at $750,000.

Elsewhere in the Neil’s Gear Bazaar catalog is a Marshall Super Lead 100 built in March 1969, which was owned and played by Hendrix throughout his April and summer shows of the same year.

Embossed with “J.H. EXP.” spray paint, the unique amp, which is accompanied by an array of identifying photographs, was used at a number of high-profile Hendrix performances, including the Rainbow Bridge Vibratory Color Sound Experiment in July, Isle of Wight in August 1970, and the Germany-based Open Air Love & Peace Festival in September 1970.

The list doesn’t end there, with the Marshall in question also used at the iconic 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair, and Hendrix’s January 1970 sets at New York City’s Fillmore East, which ultimately became the Band of Gypsys record.

Among the three letters of authenticity that are included with the amp is a letter from Marshall confirming the unit's provenance, as well as documentation that the Super Lead was inspected by the Head Chief of Marshall Heritage and Archive services in Bletchley, England, Phil Wells.

Unsurprisingly, like the aforementioned Fender, the ultra-rare amp carries a price tag indicative of its historical and musical value, and will set any prospective purchaser back $350,000.

Head over to Reverb.com to find out more about the Jimi Hendrix-owned and -played Fender 1962 Jazzmaster and Marshall Super Lead 100.