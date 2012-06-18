Jimmy Herring Announces New Solo Album and US Tour

Guitarist Jimmy Herring will release his second solo album, Subject To Change Without Notice, August 21 through Abstract Logix Records.

Subject To Change Without Notice will feature eight original songs plus covers of Mahavishnu Orchestra’s “Hope," The Beatles' "Within You Without You” and Jimmy McGriff’s “Miss Poopie."

Besides Herring on lead guitar, the album features Neal Fountain, Etienne Mbappe (bass), Jeff Sipe, Tyler Greenwell (drums) and Matt Slocum (piano/keys). The album also features Bela Fleck (banjo), and Bill Evans (sax) and Nicky Sanders of the Steep Canyon Rangers (violin).

Herring, now the lead guitarist for Widespread Panic, has toured the Allman Brothers Band, The Dead and the Derek Trucks Band.

Herring's US tour kicks off August 22 in Colorado. Check out all the dates below:

August 22 Aggie Theatre Ft. Collins, CO

August 23 Performing Arts Center at Third St Carbondale, CO

August 25 NEDFEST 2012 Nederland, CO

September 14 Jomeokee Music & Arts Festival Pinnacle, NC

September 15 Jomeokee Music & Arts Festival Pinnacle, NC

October 20 Magnolia Music Fest Live Oak, FL

November 2 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

November 3 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC

November 4 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

November 10 Steel Jam Bethlehem, PA

November 16 Capitol Center for the Arts Concord, NH

November 17 Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Buffalo, NY

November 18 The Egg Hart Theatre Albany, NY

