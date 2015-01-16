Jimmy Page: How Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" Came Together — Video

If Jimmy Page is the Steven Spielberg of guitarists, then “Stairway to Heaven” is his Close Encounters.

Built around a solid, uplifting theme—man’s quest for salvation—the epic slowly gains momentum and rushes headlong to a shattering conclusion. The grand finale in this case is the song’s thrill-a-second guitar solo.

In the new BBC video below, Page, who is relaxing in a comfy-looking easy chair, listens to "Stairway to Heaven" (on vinyl, of course), and then goes on to explain how it was written.

If you'd like a bit more history, read on. If not, head straight for the video!

Page remembers: “I’d been fooling around with the acoustic guitar and came up with several different sections which flowed together nicely. I soon realized that it could be the perfect vehicle for something I’d been wanting to do for a while: to compose something that would start quietly, have the drums come in the middle, and then build to a huge crescendo. I also knew that I wanted the piece to speed up, which is something musicians aren’t supposed to do.

“So I had all the structure of it, and ran it by [bassist] John Paul Jones so he could get the idea of it—[drummer] John Bonham and [singer] Robert Plant had gone out for the night—and then on the following day we got into it with Bonham. You have to realize that, at first, there was a hell of a lot for everyone to remember on this one. But as we were sort of routining it, Robert started writing the lyrics, and much to his surprise, he wrote a huge percentage of it right there and then.”