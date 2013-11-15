Jimmy Page: New Led Zeppelin Remasters Will Include Unreleased Material

Jimmy Page has confirmed that the soon-to-be-released Led Zeppelin remasters will include previously unreleased material.

Speaking to TeamRock Radio's Nicky Horne at the Classic Rock Awards in London last night, Page said:

"Each of the albums has been remastered but it also has a companion disc with it. Let's take, for example, Led Zeppelin III. That's remastered from analog from the original thing. I know everybody does that, but what they don't do.. I revisited all the working mixes that were done at the time.

"There's different versions. Say, for example, there's 'Since I've Been Loving You' — there's an incredible version of that which is totally different, it's really raw in its approach, it's quite dramatic, it's cool.

That's one little item of it, but what it gives is a companion disc to Led Zeppelin III. It'll come out in its own box and all the rest of it. Each disc will give a really intimate picture of the group. That's the idea that I've had with it and I think it's successful."

"It'll come out next year," he added. "When I say 'it' — each box comes out separately."

Page, when asked if the reissues will contain unreleased material, revealed: "Oh yeah. I can't tell you … It's got to be a little bit of a surprise, I can't give all the games away."

The new Led Zeppelin discs will be released in early 2014.

Below, you also can check out TeamRock Radio's interview with Page. He starts things off by discussing the band's 2012 live album and DVD, Celebration Day: