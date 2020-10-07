Jimmy Page on Eddie Van Halen: “He was the real deal”

Jimmy Page has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, writing on his official Instagram page, “It is with great sadness that I heard the passing of Eddie Van Halen.

“He was the real deal: he pioneered a dazzling technique on guitar with taste and panache that I felt always placed him above his imitators.

“It was good to see him featured at the Met’s Play It Loud Exhibition. R. I. P. Eddie.”

Eddie’s famous Frankenstein guitar, as well as a reconstructed 1978-era onstage rig, was featured at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Play It Loud exhibit. The show also displayed numerous Page acoustic and electric guitars, including his “Number One” 1959 Les Paul and Gibson EDS-1275 double neck, as well as an onstage rig and costumes.

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6 after a long battle with cancer. The guitar legend was 65.