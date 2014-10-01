Jimmy Page Plans on Starting New Band and Performing Material Spanning Entire Career

Yesterday (Tuesday, September 20), Jimmy Page got a wee bit bent out of shape at all the "Led Zeppelin reunion" questions being posed at London's Olympic Studios.

Page, who was there to discuss and preview the upcoming remasters of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy (Guitar World was in the house, by the way), answered one reunion question like this:

"I don't think it looks as though that's a possibility or on the cards, so there's not much more I can say about that. I'm not going to give a detail-by-detail account of what one person says or another person says. All I can say is it doesn't look likely, does it?"

When asked if Robert Plant was the reason for the holdout, Page responded, "I've just said it doesn't look very likely."

Page also discussed the idea of hitting the road.

"If I was to play again, it would be with musicians that would be … some of the names might be new to you. I haven't put them together yet, but I'm going to do that next year. If I went out to play, I would play material that spanned everything from my recording career right back to my very, very early days with the Yardbirds. There would certainly be some new material in there as well…

"I love playing live, I really do. Live concerts are always an interesting challenge because it means you can always change things as you're playing every night. You can make it even more of an adventure. I would play all of the things I'm known to play — instrumental versions of 'Dazed And Confused' etc., etc."

The new Led Zeppelin remasters will be released October 28.