Jimmy Page Releases Lighter, Early Version of Led Zeppelin's “When the Levee Breaks”

Jimmy Page has released audio of “If It Keeps on Raining,” an early version of Led Zeppelin’s “When the Levee Breaks.” You can check it out below.

The previously unissued track will be released July 31 as part of the companion disc included with the remastered deluxe reissue of Coda.

This early version of the song is surprisingly lighter than the officially released version of “When the Levee Breaks,” which appears on 1971's Led Zeppelin IV. Page’s guitar isn’t quite as heavy and John Bonham’s drums are missing the earth-shaking heft and ambience they have on the standard version.

“If It Keep on Raining” is the second track Page has issued from as a preview of the Coda reissue. He previously released “Sugar Mama,” an outtake from 1968.

July 31 will also see the release of deluxe editions of 1976’s Presence and 1979’s In Through the Out Door. These are the last of Led Zeppelin’s nine original studio albums to be reissued.