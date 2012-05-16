Jimmy Page Releases Limited-Edition Collection of Fine Art Photographic Prints

Jimmy Page has announced the release of the official Jimmy Page Fine Art Photographic Print Collection.

The project is a collaboration between the Led Zeppelin guitarist and five photographers who have captured his image throughout the decades. All the prints, which were shot by Jorgen Angel, Dick Barnatt, Neal Preston, Baron Wolman and frequent Guitar World contributor Ross Halfin, are available now at JimmyPage.com.

A statement on the site reads:

"This museum-quality collection has been produced to the highest standards to be framed and displayed as pieces of art. Under strict supervision, each silver gelatin black and white photograph has been traditionally printed by hand from negative in a laboratory dark room on Ilford premium quality fibre-based paper, the color photograph is printed on Fuji Crystal archival paper. Jimmy Page and each photographer have worked closely together with the dark room technicians and printer to produce this highly-collectible collection."

Each print is individually numbered and was hand-signed by Page and the respective photographer. Also available is a Deluxe Portfolio box set of prints.

For more info, be sure to check out JimmyPage.com.

