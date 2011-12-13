Jimmy Page, Slash, Aerosmith and More Wish Metallica a Happy 30th Anniversary

I can't speak for anyone else, but I'd certainly feel pretty good if Jimmy Page went out of his way to shoot a video message to me on my 30th birthday.

And that's exactly what the legendary guitarist did for Metallica, along with an impressive list of fellow musicians, including Slash, Aerosmith, Rush, Tom Morello, Green Day, Sammy Hagar, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Kerry King and more.

Metallica have posted a page to their website featuring video testimonials and happy birthday/anniversary wishes, and you can check out videos from all the aforementioned artists and more right

Yesterday, we debuted Green Day's tribute to Metallica, a cover of the Misfits' "Hybrid Moments," which you can still check out below.