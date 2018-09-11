Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Share New Song, "Fresh Start"

A new Joan Jett and the Blackhearts song, "Fresh Start," is available for streaming. The track comes off the original motion picture soundtrack to the upcoming Joan Jett documentary, Bad Reputation. The film and soundtrack are available September 28.

Jett discussed "Fresh Start," her first music since 2013’s Unvarnished album, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It’s always been a young person’s game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I’m not sure there’s an answer, but we’re looking for it.”

Bad Reputation arrives in theaters and on demand September 28. Watch the trailer below: