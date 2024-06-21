“It helped tidy up a lot of my playing and helped me grow as a player”: Joanne Shaw Taylor briefly switched to Les Pauls – and it dramatically improved her guitar playing

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Joanna Shaw Taylor is a self-confessed Fender Tele aficionado, but switching to Les Pauls taught her a valuable lesson

oanne Shaw Taylor performs on stage at Newark Castle and Gardens on 8 July 2016 in Newark, United Kingdom. She is playing a Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar
(Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images)

Joanna Shaw Taylor has revealed that adding a Gibson Les Paul to her toolkit was key to improving her technique and pushing her sonic palette. As a dedicated Tele player, incorporating a Les Paul felt almost like a painter using a “different paintbrush”.

“I mean, I’m still predominantly a Tele player, but around 2012 I was doing my third album [Almost Always Never], and I felt like my guitar playing had got a bit stale,” she explains in the latest edition of Guitarist.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from