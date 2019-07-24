Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring Tour 2020 Dates

Joe Bonamassa has announced Spring Tour 2020 dates. The trek begins February 13 of next year in Montgomery, Alabama and wraps with two nights at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on March 20 and 21.

General ticket on-sale begins July 26.

Recently, the blues-rock guitarist teamed up with Fender to issue the ‘59 Twin-Amp JB Edition.

The 80-watt two-channel combo boasts a Fender 5F8A circuit, a hand-wired eyelet board and Fender vintage-style “yellow” paper-foil-resin tone capacitors. There also are four 6L6 power tubes and three 12AX7 preamp tubes as well as two Celestion JB-85 signature speakers that are exclusive to the amp.

As Bonamassa told Guitar World, the greatest thing about the JB is that it sounds virtually identical to the original it’s based on. “It’s just new,” he said. “It’s not improved.”

As for what Bonamassa loves about the new reissue, he continued, “It’s the headroom and the ability to play dynamically,” he says. “From zero to five it’s clean, from five to seven it’s crunchy and from seven to 10 it just roars.”

For more information and tickets, head to jbonamassa.com. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Joe Bonamassa Spring Tour 2020 dates:

February 13 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery PAC

February 15 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

February 16 – Melbourne, FL – King Center for the Performing Arts

February 25 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 26 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

February 28 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

February 29 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

March 2 – Charlotte, NC – Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

March 3 – Chattanooga, TN – Memorial Auditorium

March 5 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

March 6 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

March 7 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

March 9 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

March 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

March 12 – Green Bay, WI – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

March 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

March 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

March 17 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

March 19 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 21 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre