“A cinematic celebration of Joe’s music, a testament to his unparalleled standing in the blues-rock realm”: Joe Bonamassa plays with 40-piece orchestra on new live album

Joe Bonamassa will release his Hollywood Bowl show, which saw him playing classics and covers with an orchestra, as a live album in May.

The guitarist played his first show in front of five people – all friends of the would-be blues icon. Since then, his career has been storied with success, and for the 46-year-old his debut performance at Hollywood Bowl symbolizes his trajectory.

Bonamassa was accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra for the show, and the night’s illustrious classical blues antics have been immortalized on record and film. You can check out the orchestral version of Twenty-Four Hour Blues, which is his take on a Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland classic, below.

For the track, Bonamassa opts for what looks to be his cherry red Gibson ES-335 TDC 1964. It was no doubt a difficult decision for a man who boasts a larger-than-life guitar collection, stories of which he frequently shares with Guitar World, like the origins of his bronchitis Strat.

Putting his imagination solely into his playing, the live album will be called Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra and releases on May 17 via J&R Adventures. It lets fans experience the guitarist like never before, with the glitzy, jewel-in-the-crown show a far cry from Bonamassa's humble beginnings.

“Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl,” he reflects. “I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by five of my friends and that's all.

“We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream,” he continues. “The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life.”

According to Setlist.fm, the performance saw Bonamassa dish out hits like Evil Mama and Dust Bowl sans orchestra before the 40-piece joined him for an 11-song set.

That included an overture of When One Door Opens. Self-penned songs like Curtain Call and The Last Matador of Bayonne were paired with some of his most revered covers, including his highly emotive rendition of Tim Curry's Sloe Gin.

The release will be available in a variety of formats, including CD/BR, two LP Vinyl (180-gram), and digital.

Kevin Shirley, who mixed Orianthi’s new single, First Time Blues, on which Bonamassa features, was the project’s producer. Of the show, he says: “With a master practitioner like Joe Bonamassa on guitar, studio ingredients become magic live.

“Embracing the challenge of surpassing previous concerts, we aimed high for the Hollywood Bowl, incorporating orchestral maestros like David Campbell and Trevor Rabin. The result is a cinematic celebration of Joe’s music, a testament to his unparalleled standing in the blues-rock realm.”

That Orianthi track won’t be Bonamassa’s only guest spot in 2024. In what’s gearing up to be another busy whizz around the sun for the accomplished string slinger, he recently visited Andy Timmons in the studio, as the pair traded licks on a track for his forthcoming solo album.

He’s also expected to continue working with Gibson, with his signature Epiphone 1963 SG custom getting high praise in our review of the guitar.

The guitarist is currently on a US tour, which wraps up March 22 at the Keeping Blues Alive at Sea Festival, which journeys from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico. After that, he'll be melting faces across Europe, starting in London on April 4, and concluding in Vienna, on April 19.

This summer he’ll be back performing on US soil, with a 23-date tour starting in Selbyville on July 17 and ending in Hampton Beach on August 31 as part of a doubleheader at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.

For more information and pre-orders, head to Joe Bonamassa.