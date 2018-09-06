Trending

Joe Bonamassa Shares Video for New Song, "Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should"

By

The guitar-heavy blues track is the newest song to be revealed from his forthcoming album, 'Redemption.'

Joe Bonamassa has released the video for “Just ‘Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should,” from his new solo album, Redemption, due out September 21 on his own J&R Adventures label. The clip is the sixth studio performance Bonamassa has issued in the last several weeks in anticipation of the new album’s release.

Similar to the clips for “Self-Inflicted Wounds,” "Evil Mama," “King Bee Shakedown,” “Molly O” and “Redemption,” “Self-Inflicted Wounds” presents Bonamassa and his band performing the song in the recording studio. 

You can pre-order Redemption here.

 