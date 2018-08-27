Joe Bonamassa Shares Video for New Song, "Self-Inflicted Wounds"

Joe Bonamassa has released the video for “Self-Inflicted Wounds,” from his new solo album, Redemption, due out September 21 on his own J&R Adventures label. The clip is the fifth studio performance Bonamassa has issued in the last several weeks in anticipation of the new album’s release.

Similar to the clips for "Evil Mama," “King Bee Shakedown,” “Molly O” and “Redemption,” “Self-Inflicted Wounds” presents Bonamassa and his band performing the song in the recording studio.

You can preorder Redemption here.