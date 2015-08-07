Joe Bonamassa Shows How to Play “Sloe Gin” in His New Online Video Lessons Series

Joe Bonamassa has launched a new video lesson series in which he shows you how to play his songs, then lets you jam along with backing tracks for each tune.

Dubbed “Bona JamTracks,” the series includes notes, chord changes and rhythm instructions to guide even novice players. It’s completely free, and, best of all, Joe is along to explain each song and provide exclusive lessons.

The video lesson for “Sloe Gin” is shown below.

You can find lessons for “Love Ain’t a Love Song” and “Oh Beautiful” by clicking those links. You can even download the videos and watch them offline any time you like. More songs are scheduled to be added in the future.

So plug in your ax and check it out.