Joe Bonamassa gives first look at completed signature Fender '48 Dual Professional JB Edition amplifier

Way back in January 2019, blues guitar A-lister Joe Bonamassa first hinted at his desire to create a signature Fender Dual Professional guitar amp in an Instagram post.

Bonamassa went on to demo a prototype of said signature amp with a headless Kiesel electric guitar last May, and has now gone on to give fans a first look at what appears to be the completed amplifier.

In a video posted to his Instagram account last week, Bonamassa gives viewers a tour of what he says is the very first proper example of the amp, officially dubbed the Fender '48 Dual Professional JB Edition.

Based on Bonamassa's own 1948 Dual Professional, the new amp boasts 26 watts of power (not 12-15, as the guitarist says in the video) and a pair of 10-inch, Bonamassa signature Celestion speakers.

Aside from a few 21st century tweaks – such as the aforementioned speakers and a tube cage (installed because, according to Bonamassa, "In 2022 we cannot trust human beings not to grab a molten 600-degree bulb of glass") – the JB Edition Dual Professional closely resembles its 1948 predecessor, with vintage-style tweed wrapping and a split grille, divided by a metal strap.

The top-mounted controls and even the tube chart also mirror those found on the original.

The re-design project was led by Fender's Stan Cotey, who Bonamassa effusively praises as a "genius and a saint" in the video.

You can hear Bonamassa take the new amp for a spin in another Instagram video below.

Should it be released in 2022, the '48 Dual Professional JB Edition would be Bonamassa's second piece of Fender signature gear in as many years, following his Custom Shop '51 Nocaster guitar, The Bludgeon.

The guitar great has kept mum about the amp's release date and price, but be sure to keep your eyes on Fender for more details in the coming weeks and months.