“I think it’s a national treasure that should stay here. I threw in a couple grand into the GoFundMe anonymously”: Joe Bonamassa throws his support behind the movement to keep Rory Gallagher's famous Strat in Ireland
Bonamassa had been rumored to be one of the guitar collectors interested in bidding on the highly coveted instrument. However, he is now setting the record straight by backing the Irish campaign.
When news of the Stratocaster’s sale broke, Bonamassa says he received over 150 texts asking if he planned to bid on the guitar. He has since publicly ruled himself out, stating that the guitar “should never leave Ireland.”
He tells HotPress, “I don’t want to own it because it’s not my story, it’s part of Rory’s story, it’s part of Ireland’s story. I think it’s a national treasure that should stay here. I threw in a couple grand [into the GoFundMe] anonymously.”
Joe Bonamassa performing a blistering version of Rory Gallagher's iconic 'Cradle Rock' - YouTube
