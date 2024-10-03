“I think it’s a national treasure that should stay here. I threw in a couple grand into the GoFundMe anonymously”: Joe Bonamassa throws his support behind the movement to keep Rory Gallagher's famous Strat in Ireland

By
published

Bonamassa was previously rumored to be one of the big-name guitar collectors interested in bidding on Gallagher's 1961 Strat

Left-Joe Bonamassa performs on Day 8 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana; Right-Rory Gallagher playing a Strat guitar in a checkered shirt
(Image credit: Left-Erika Goldring/Getty Images; Right-Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The auction of Rory Gallagher's iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster has provoked an emotional reaction, with a grassroots movement in Ireland – now supported by some government officials – campaigning to keep the guitar in the country as a “national treasure.” A GoFundMe for the campaign seeks to raise €1m, and sits at €65,000 at the time of writing.

Bonamassa had been rumored to be one of the guitar collectors interested in bidding on the highly coveted instrument. However, he is now setting the record straight by backing the Irish campaign.

