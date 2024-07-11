“We need to become the custodians of that magical guitar”: €1,000,000 campaign launched to buy Rory Gallagher’s iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster and keep it in Ireland

Sheena Crowley – the daughter of the man who originally sold the guitar to Gallagher in 1963 – set up the fundraiser after it was announced Rory's Strat would be heading to auction

Photo of Rory Gallagher and his 1961 Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Future)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the purchase of Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Fender Stratocaster in order to keep it in Ireland.

Earlier this week, Bonhams announced “The Rory Gallagher Collection” auction, which will oversee the sale of numerous items from Gallagher’s gear collection. His iconic Strat was unveiled as the first lot to lead the way.

Rory Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Future)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.