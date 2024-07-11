“We need to become the custodians of that magical guitar”: €1,000,000 campaign launched to buy Rory Gallagher’s iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster and keep it in Ireland

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the purchase of Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Fender Stratocaster in order to keep it in Ireland.

Earlier this week, Bonhams announced “The Rory Gallagher Collection” auction, which will oversee the sale of numerous items from Gallagher’s gear collection. His iconic Strat was unveiled as the first lot to lead the way.

The Strat in question is synonymous with the late Irish blues rock guitar legend, who used the heavily worn ‘61 Fender to cement his position as one of the all-time greats of guitar music.

Its upper estimated value of £1,000,000 – which could even be exceeded when the auction rolls around on October 17 – is testament to the musical and cultural significance it holds.

However, the guitar is seen as equally significant for the citizens of Cork – the Irish city in which Gallagher lived – who want to raise enough money in order to buy the guitar and keep it in the country.

The fundraiser has been set up by Sheena Crowley, the daughter of Michael Crowley, who first sold Gallagher for £100 in 1963. As Sheena explains, Gallagher has been a hugely influential Irish figure, and has been an idol for many of the country’s musicians.

“This guitar means so much to us in Cork, and we need to become the custodians of that magical guitar,” she writes on the GoFundMe page. “We feel tied to him and the guitar is a symbol of what he represents for us.”

The GoFundMe has a target of €1,000,000. If successful, the campaign will approach the City Council, the Department of Heritage and “wealthy benefactors” to match the €1,000,000. If the fundraiser doesn’t meet its target, all donations will be refunded. At the time of writing, €5,990 has been raised.

“Rory was someone who pushed the boundaries even at a time when 'Rock n Roll' was considered to be the devils music!” Crowley continues. “He gigged in places that were being bombed. He dedicated his entire life to it.

“We must do this for him because we got so much from him, but we must also do it for our heritage.”

The fundraiser is the first step towards establishing what Crowley describes as a “music museum” that honors Cork’s heritage. The Strat, and a wider Gallagher exhibition, would be the key feature.

“The main attraction would be a dedicated Rory Gallagher section with an interactive theme to it,” Crowley says. “Fans from as far as Japan, Iceland, Germany, and so on would want the guitar to remain in Cork! We will have to move mountains.”

The auction is set to take place on October 17.

Visit the ‘Help Bring Rory Gallagher’s Strat Back to his Home Town’ GoFundMe page and Bonhams to find out more.

To explore the Strat in greater detail, check out Total Guitar's deep dive into Gallagher's gear, and watch Guitarist demo his various live rigs.