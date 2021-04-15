Joe Bonamassa to host Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation’s 2nd Annual stream-a-thon, featuring Jared James Nichols, Emily Wolfe and Warren Haynes

Joe Bonamassa is set to host the upcoming second annual stream-a-thon presented by his Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation – a livestream concert that will see JoBo perform alongside a huge array of electric guitar and acoustic guitar heroes to raise money for those affected by the pandemic.

Airing this Sunday (April 18) at 3pm ET, the virtual event promises an abundance of Bonamassa’s legendary friends, as well as a slew of emerging axe slingers, all of whom will join forces to support the Foundation's "Fueling Musicians" program.

Performing both original songs and classic covers, the blues-rock wizard will be joined by Toto, Dion, Ana Popovic, Warren Haynes, Bobby Rush, Tommy Emmanuel, Eric Gales, Kirk Fletcher, Tyler Bryant and many, many more.

Jared James Nichols and Emily Wolfe – who will no doubt be wielding their respective new signatures, the Epiphone Gold Glory and Sheraton Stealth – have also been recruited to join the online gig.

In total, the mammoth virtual event will include over three hours of non-stop guitar-heavy music played by 30 guest musicians.

As well as providing viewers with a bounty of out-of-this-world guitar work, the event will also sell exclusive merchandise, including signature guitars signed by Wolfe and Nichols themselves.

Since the start of its fundraising effort over a year ago, the program has been able to raise $417,000 in funding for those in need, with immediate $1,500 payments being given to help pay essential living expenses and keep musicians afloat.

Tickets are available now for $30, with a proportion of the price going towards supporting the Fueling Musicians program.

To purchase tickets, head over to Joe Bonamassa's website.