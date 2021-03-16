Epiphone unveils Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth

After we saw the axe in action during a recent livestream performance, Epiphone has officially released the Emily Wolfe Signature Sheraton Stealth electric guitar.

Breaking from the brand’s pattern of creating signature models for established major artists, blues-rock singer-songwriter Wolfe represents the first time Epiphone has created a signature guitar for an up-and-coming artist.

Wolfe was heavily involved in the design and construction of the model, and worked closely with Epiphone luthiers to create her first-ever signature guitar.

“It’s such a thrill to work with Emily, a Texas power-house songwriter and skilled guitarist, who is genuinely passionate about gears and tools that evoke creativity,” said Krista Gilley, Band Director for Epiphone and Kramer.

By way of specs, the semi-hollow Sheraton Stealth boasts a Black Aged Gloss finish over a maple body, as well as an Indian Laurel fretboard adorned with 22 medium-jumbo frets that sits on top of a mahogany neck.

Mother-of-pearl inlays with abalone lightning bolts, gold hardware and a ‘60s Kalamazoo-shape headstock with Wolfe’s mother-of-pearl tree of life logo on the front also make an appearance.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Outfitted with diamond f-holes, the new model also sports Grover Rotomatic tuning machines, a Graph Tech nut and an Epiphone LockTone tune-o-matic bridge.

In terms of tone, Wolfe’s signature is kitted out with Epiphone Alnico Classic Pro humbucker pickups that are paired with a three-way switch and three CTS potentiometer control knobs for control over individual pickup volume and overall tone.

Speaking on the recent livestream, Wolfe revealed that her decision to opt for diamond f-holes was influenced by the Trini Lopez and Dave Grohl models, as well as the nuanced resonance that the specific shape offers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epiphone)

Of her new guitar, Wolfe said, “My Sheraton is more than a guitar, it’s an extension of me and somehow has the same magic that a rare vintage instrument has, in that songs flow out of it everyday.

“There’s no barrier between my creativity as an artist and the audience, because my Sheraton so easily becomes a part of me.”

The Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth is available now for $799.

Head over to Epiphone for more info.