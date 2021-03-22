Joe Bonamassa's signature Fender Custom Shop '51 Nocaster is imminent: “The first few are coming off the line”

Back in October 2019, Joe Bonamassa teased a Fender Custom Shop recreation of his prized '51 Nocaster. Now, after a lengthy spell of radio silence, the blues wizard has offered more info on the new signature electric guitar.

In a new Instagram post published yesterday (March 21), Bonamassa shares an photo of a Certificate of Authenticity for “The Bludgeon”, a “Recreation of Joe Bonamassa's 1951 Nocaster, aside the caption: “Here we go kids... the first few are coming off the line.”

JoBo has also hinted that “The Bludgeon” will feature Seymour Duncan pickups, tagging the company in the post's caption. If so, this would likely replicate the original's Gibson PAF neck humbucker.

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa) A photo posted by on

Joe Bonamassa once declared his Fender '51 Nocaster the “best” guitar in his collection. “It is as much a tool as it is a weapon,” he explained. “It is the most dynamic instrument I have ever played in my life.”

Speaking to MusicRadar in 2016, JoBo stated: “It howls in all the right ways, and quite frankly, kills my ’59 Les Pauls on occasion. It is a lifelong guitar that I will play and cherish.”

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

In terms of availability, only 100 of the Bonamassa signature Nocasters will be available. Many of the guitar's specs remain cloaked in mystery, but we'll endeavor to keep you informed as this story develops.