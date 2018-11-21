Trending

Joe Perry Cancels Fall American Tour

Following a recent hospital visit, the Aerosmith guitarist has elected to take the rest of the year off.

(Image credit: Zack Whitford)

Joe Perry has canceled his fall American tour.

The Aerosmith guitarist's publicist said that Perry has elected to take the rest of the year off, following a recent hospital visit. He had been scheduled to tour with a band featuring his Aerosmith co-guitarist Brad Whitford as well as Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone from November 30 through December 16.

You can see the full list of cancelled dates below.

Joe Perry Cancelled 2018 Tour Dates:

Nov. 30  Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 

Dec. 01  West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus 

Dec. 02  Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom 

Dec. 04  New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater 

Dec. 05  Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory 

Dec. 07  Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino 

Dec. 11  San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall 

Dec. 13  Pasadena, CA @ The Rose 

Dec. 15  Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre 

Dec. 16  Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon 