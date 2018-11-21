Joe Perry Cancels Fall American Tour

Joe Perry has canceled his fall American tour.

The Aerosmith guitarist's publicist said that Perry has elected to take the rest of the year off, following a recent hospital visit. He had been scheduled to tour with a band featuring his Aerosmith co-guitarist Brad Whitford as well as Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone from November 30 through December 16.

You can see the full list of cancelled dates below.

Joe Perry Cancelled 2018 Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 01 West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus

Dec. 02 Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom

Dec. 04 New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

Dec. 05 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

Dec. 07 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino

Dec. 11 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Dec. 13 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

Dec. 15 Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

Dec. 16 Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon