Joe Perry Cancels Fall American Tour

Joe Perry has canceled his fall American tour.
The Aerosmith guitarist's publicist said that Perry has elected to take the rest of the year off, following a recent hospital visit. He had been scheduled to tour with a band featuring his Aerosmith co-guitarist Brad Whitford as well as Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone from November 30 through December 16.
You can see the full list of cancelled dates below.
Joe Perry Cancelled 2018 Tour Dates:
Nov. 30 Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Dec. 01 West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus
Dec. 02 Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom
Dec. 04 New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
Dec. 05 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
Dec. 07 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino
Dec. 11 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Dec. 13 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
Dec. 15 Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre
Dec. 16 Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon