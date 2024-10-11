“I doubt there’s going to be another Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page or Eddie Van Halen”: Joe Perry on why the age of the guitar hero might be over – even though the instrument still has a bright future

Joe Perry has offered his thoughts on the state of the guitar in contemporary music, and while he insists the instrument has a bright future ahead, he doubts it will be defined by the feats of individual players.

Over the decades, the development of electric guitar music has been spearheaded by a crop of innovative players who have sought to push the boundaries of what is capable from a fretboard. At the same time, their music largely had a profound cultural and social impact that has fiercely shaped the current musical landscape.

As a result of their work, they have long been known as ‘guitar heroes’. Players such as Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Jeff Beck and others can all comfortably fit into this category.

However, according to the Aerosmith guitarist, the rise of a similar class of ‘guitar heroes’ – or individuals who will influence the direction of guitar and completely change the way it’s viewed in popular music – might not take place again.

Speaking in the new issue of Guitarist, Perry voiced his doubts over whether we’d ever see a similar cohort of players emerge again, even though there are still players who are working to take guitar playing to new heights.

“I think there’s a lot that’s still going to happen,” Perry responded when asked for his opinions on the modern guitar scene. “I kind of doubt that there’s going to be another Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page or Eddie Van Halen; that was a time and an era.

“Those were standout guys who turned the world upside down and changed the way people heard guitar in our little world. But it’s not going to be like that any more.”

That’s not to say that the world is now devoid of those who will continue to make us rethink what is possible from a fretboard. There’s still plenty of room for further innovation, but it seems Perry doesn’t think such developments will be attributable to 'guitar heroes' any more.

“The thing is there’s so many people out there now,” Perry says when pressed on his thoughts for the guitar’s place in modern popular music. “The population has increased. There’s room for more kinds of music to be successful, which is really good for people who want to make a living.

“As far as guitar, there’s always going to be advances in new things, and there’s always going to be those who carry on tradition. It’s just a different thing.”

Visit Magazines Direct to pick up the latest issue of Guitarist, which features interviews with Joe Perry, Martin Barre, and Steve Cropper.

In related Perry news, Aerosmith recently announced their retirement from touring – although, in an interview with Guitar World, bassist Tom Hamilton says he doesn't consider the band over.