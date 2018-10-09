Joe Satriani Announces 'Beyond the Supernova' Box Set

Joe Satriani has announced the release of the Beyond the Supernova box set. The collection features the DVD version of his Beyond the Supernova documentary, which was shot, edited, directed and produced by ZZ Satriani while on tour in 2016 and 2017, as well as two CDs of previously unreleased music and an assortment of other goodies.

Said Satriani in a statement: “I'm thrilled to be able to bring to you Beyond the Supernova on DVD. ZZ's stunning film is more than a documentary, it is an art form unto itself and it tells a unique story that only he could have discovered. It's a raw and revealing, behind the scenes look at a musician's cathartic, artistic process while on a world tour. The film combines beautiful, evocative imagery and music with a backstage pass to a rock band's romp through Europe and Asia.

"In addition to the DVD we've included the film's soundtrack with new original music from ZZ and myself, extended live tracks from the film, as well as ten bonus tracks. This has been a fantastic project to work on. Thanks to my team, crew and family for their great work and support. Enjoy!”

The Beyond the Supernova box set is packaged in a custom-designed acrylic box and includes:

- DVD version of the film

- 2 CDs featuring 32 songs of previously unreleased music (film soundtrack plus 10 bonus tracks)

- A custom USB stick (shaped like Joe Satriani signature Ibanez!) loaded with the music and an HD version of the film

- Five collectable guitar picks with original Joe Satriani art

- Custom set of Joe Satriani "Shockwave Supernova" .010 to .046 guitar strings with extra 1st and 2nd strings included

- Certificate of authenticity signed by Joe and ZZ Satriani

This set will be a one-time limited edition of 1,000. Each box set will be numbered and, once sold out, will not be offered again.

As part of the pre-sale promotion, Beyond the Supernova box set is being offered for $180.00 plus shipping and handling. After October 31, 2018 the price increases to $200.00 plus shipping and handling.

The Beyond the Supernova box set can be pre-ordered here.

Beyond the Supernova box set CD track listing:

CD 1 - Film Music and Bonus Tracks

01 "Project 4 ZZ Keys Only" (ZZ Satriani)

02 "Industrial Starstomper 1 With Guitar" (Joe Satriani)

03 "Project 4 Mix With Guitar" (ZZ Satriani)

04 "Travel Song 1 Asia" (Joe Satriani)

05 "Industrial Groove 1" (Joe Satriani)

06 "Travel Song 2" (Joe Satriani)

07 "Sagittarius (Live)" (Mike Keneally)

08 "Birthday Drone" (ZZ Satriani)

09 "Flying On Earth - Memory Song" (Joe Satriani)

10 "Surf Intro" (ZZ Satriani)

11 "Part Three Banger" (ZZ Satriani)

12 "Texas India - Celebration" (Joe Satriani)

13 "Crazy Joey Intro" (ZZ Satriani)

14 "Opening Song 1" (ZZ Satriani)

15 "Komat Ekomat" (Joe Satriani)

16 "ART 2016 Theme Song" (Joe Satriani)

CD 2 - Live Film Music and Bonus Tracks

01 "Shockwave Supernova Live in Seoul" (Joe Satriani)

02 "Crazy Joey Live in Seoul" (Joe Satriani)

03 "Surfing With The Alien Live at Hellfest" (Joe Satriani)

04 "Singapore Soundcheck" (Joe Satriani)

05 "Oslo Encore" (Joe Satriani)

06 "Beijing Blues" (Joe Satriani)

07 "Singapore Blues Jam" (Joe Satriani)

08 "Lost In A Memory Remix" by John Cuniberti (Joe Satriani)

09 "Cataclysmic Remix" by Keith More (Joe Satriani)

10 "In My Pocket Remix" by Keith More (Joe Satriani)

11 "Stars Race Across The Sky Remix" by John Cuniberti with Eric Caudieux (Joe Satriani)

12 "Goodbye Supernova Remix" by John Cuniberti with Eric Caudieux (Joe Satriani)

13 "BBW DDL Jam Mix" (Joe Satriani)

14 "BBW #2 Mix" (Joe Satriani)

15 "BBW #3 Mix" (Joe Satriani)

16 "Music Without Words" (Joe Satriani, Robin DiMaggio)