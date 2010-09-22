Joe Satriani Announces Special In-Store Appearances

Joe Satriani is going to be making two special in-store appearances to sign copies of his new release, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards, and Guitar World's December issue, which features Satch and the 30 Greatest Shred Albums of All Time.

Joe Satriani In-Store Appearances:

BBY

October 7th in LA

11301 W Pico Blvd

5:30 PM

Borders

October 10th in San Francisco

Store #57 – 400 Post St

5:30 PM

Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards, Satriani’s 14th studio album, was produced and recorded by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica) and Satriani, and is set for release on October 5, 2010 through Epic Records. Veteran Satriani bandmate Jeff Campitelli joins Joe on drums, while newcomers Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Steve Vai) and Allen Whitman (Mermen) are adding their expertise on keyboards and bass (respectively) to the mix. The album's first single, "Light Years Away," can now be streamed at the official Joe Satriani website.

Satriani’s World Tour promoting Black Swans will begin this fall, kicking off on October 16 in Dublin, Ireland with the North American dates starting on December 1 in Atlanta, and will be hitting cities such as Chicago, New York, Boston and more (a second January ‘11 leg TBA).

Joe Satriani North American tour dates:

December 1Center StageAtlanta, GA

December 2Pompano Beach AmphitheatrePompano Beach, FL

December 3House of BluesLake Buena Vista, FL

December 4Ruth Eckerd HallClearwater, FL

December 6The Palace TheatreGreensburg, PA

December 7Aronoff Center for the ArtsCincinnati, OH

December 8Massey HallToronto, Ontario

December 9House of BluesBoston, MA

December 10Tower TheatreUpper Darby, PA

December 12MetropolisMontreal, Quebec

December 13Nokia TheatreNew York, NY

December 14Nokia TheatreNew York, NY

December 15The Music Center @ StrathmoreNorth Bethesda, MD

December 16Fillmore DetroitDetroit, MI

December 17House of BluesCleveland, OH

December 19Chicago TheatreChicago, IL

December 20Uptown TheaterKansas City, MO

December 21Historic Paramount TheatreDenver, CO