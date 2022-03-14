Joe Satriani announces new Crystal Planet NFT collection

Joe Satriani has unveiled the fourth issue of his ongoing sci-fi comic book series, Crystal Planet, along with an accompanying NFT collection.

Created by the electric guitar great in collaboration with Ned Evett, and issued by Incendium under its music-focused OPUS imprint, the five-part Crystal Planet series follows one Satchel Walker as he seeks to end intergalactic conflict through the power of music.

In this particular issue, Satchel "realizes there's a chance to defeat the Swarm [the series' chief antagonists] if he learns how to use the power contained within his father’s old guitar, but in a sinister turn of events someone from his past returns and steals all hope… and the future, from him."

"As it turns out," added Satriani in a statement, "the future on Crystal Planet is much like the music business on Earth these days, that is to say, totally unpredictable and chaotic. Add the evil Swarm to the mix, and it’s positively explosive. Hey Satchel, it’s time to turn on and tune up the Time Shredder!"

In addition to the fourth issue of Crystal Planet, Satriani and Incendium have announced a collection of Crystal Planet NFTs. The collection is said to include goodies such as virtual collectors cards, animation and "original audio elements" from Satriani.

Any buyer of a Crystal Planet NFT will subsequently be eligible for giveaways that include physical and digital prizes, with additional "tour perks" reportedly to be revealed in the future. All Crystal Planet NFTs are available via Incendium.

A Joe Satriani Crystal Planet action figure, featuring Satriani in a Tri-Diver suit from the comics holding his Crystal Planet Ibanez signature guitar, can also be preordered via Incendium.

To pick up a copy of Crystal Planet #4, or any of the series' first three issues, visit Incendium's website.