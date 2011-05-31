Joe Satriani: New Chickenfoot "Heavier And Better" Than First Album

Chickenfoot -- the supergroup composed of Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith -- are hard at work on the follow-up to their self-titled debut album, and guitarist Joe Satriani assures us there will be no sophomore slump for the band.

“Chickenfoot’s second album is almost finished," says Satriani, "and we’re hoping to mix sometime in June. It is heavier and better than the first one, and I can’t wait to get it out there!”

Some track names that have been revealed so far are: "No Change," "Who's Next," "Astral Years" and "I Ain't Got You, I Got The Two By Blues."

The album, which will be called Chickenfoot IV, is set for release later this year, but no official date has been confirmed.