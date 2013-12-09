Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, Andy Timmons and Mike Keneally Announce G4 Experience Guitar Camp

From August 11 to 15, 2014, musicians of all ages and levels will converge in California’s Central Coast for the G4 Experience featuring Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, Andy Timmons and Mike Keneally.

This music camp, which combines entertainment, education and a vacation experience, will take place at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, California, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Produced by Dreamcatcher Events, the G4 Experience is an extension of the G3 tour, which features Satriani alongside two other well-known guitarists.

“In 1996 I wanted to find a way to work with the guitar players I respected and we launched the first G3 tour,” Satriani said. “Since then I have enjoyed countless hours playing and ‘experiencing’ the amazing talents of my peers.

"The G4 Experience is my chance to expand on the G3 idea. I’ve invited my friends Paul Gilbert, Mike Keneally and Andy Timmons. I know these guys can play amazing guitar, and I want them to share that knowledge with the campers and with me!”

The event will kick off August 11 with a meet-and-greet with Joe, Paul, Andy, Mike and G4 Experience guests, which will be followed by a live performance from Satriani and Gilbert that evening. Satriani and Gilbert will offer daily master classes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and there will be breakout sessions with Timmons and Keneally.

Evenings will feature live performances and once-in-a-lifetime jam sessions where instructors and guests can collaborate. Gilbert calls the experience “fuel for the musical soul” and Satriani feels the event offers guests “a chance to improve their skills, meet like minded players and be inspired.”

The G4 Experience is available for a maximum of 175 attendees. The event size is limited so every guest will have the opportunity to spend time with each of the featured artists. “There are star performers at the camp, but this is much more than a handshake and a photo,” Gilbert says. “We have enough time to relax and hang out. And you’ll get plenty of concrete guitar ideas, and inspiring memories to take home.”

Tickets for the G4 Experience are on sale now at g4experience.com. Admission includes lodging, meals, master classes, breakout sessions, live performances and jam sessions. Every attendee will also receive a welcome kit with items including Satriani and Gilbert guitar picks, an Ibanez guitar strap and a commemorative G4 Experience poster.

As a bonus, the first 100 people to register for the event will receive an Ibanez RG guitar courtesy of Hoshino. Each guitar will be signed by Satriani, Gilbert, Timmons and Keneally.

Gilbert elaborates on one of his favorite parts of hosting a camp like this: “I set up a massive jam session where I can play with every single person at the camp. I have everyone form a line, and have a guitar tech ready to help each person get plugged in, so when it’s their turn, they can start rocking with no distractions. When everyone is ready, I start a groove going, and give each person a few chances to trade solos with me. And don’t worry, it’s not a competitive event. Everyone soon gets into the groove, and as the ‘bandleader,’ I steer the jam to make it friendly, and as musical as possible. At the same time, I know that everyone leaves with a serious shot of adrenaline.”

Located on 25 acres of Monterey pines and landscaped gardens, Cambria Pines Lodge is within minutes of the Pacific Ocean and Hearst Castle, and is close to hundreds of wineries.

For more information, visit g4experience.com or dreamcatcher-events.com.