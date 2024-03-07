”A jaw-droppingly Shredrageous performance”: Joe Satriani, Richie Kotzen and Nuno Bettencourt showcase their most outrageous licks for a standout rendition of Jeff Beck favorite, Going Down

Last Saturday, the 2024 Monsters of Rock Cruise set sail with a host of hard rock music fans (and some electric guitar royalty) on board.

The cruise played host to six days of all-out rock music, with performances from the likes of Joe Satriani, Extreme, Ace Frehley, The Darkness, KK’s Priest, Accept and many others spread out across the trip’s itinerary.

Now, the Monsters of Rock Cruise is coming to an end, which means passengers onboard the ship have had a chance to upload all the footage they’ve captured while on the cruise to their respective YouTube channels.

That means an abundance of clips showcasing the many on-stage link-ups that attendees were treated to are now making their way online.

One of the most eye-catching examples comes courtesy of Masters of Shred, who was on hand to film Joe Satriani, Nuno Bettencourt and Richie Kotzen stand side-to-side for what has been described as “a jaw droppingly Shredrageous performance”.

You won't find that word in the dictionary, but “Shredrageous” certainly fits, and is an apt descriptor of the trio’s take on the classic G3 favorite – and timeless Jeff Beck standard – Going Down.

Spanning eight minutes in total, the video picks up at the point where all three players are circling the rhythm progression, with each stirring their own off-the-cuff embellishments into the melting pot.

Bettencourt, with his Washburn signature guitar, dutifully takes the first stab at a solo, using the mic to help vocalize his range-spanning pentatonic turnarounds. A Tele-toting Kotzen then follows in his stead, and borderline steals the show by ramping up the intensity with some upper-fret sleight of hand.

Satch, unsurprisingly, then takes things even further, starting as he means to go on with a barrage of dizzying shred maneuvers.

And so begins the rondo, whereby each player takes up temporary position in the spotlight in a bid to outplay their peers through some of the most, erm, “Shedrageous” licks they have in their locker.

Naturally, commenters were quick to note the G3 connection, and some even started to voice hopes for a potential 2025 tour lineup comprising the trio – one that could follow in the wake of the OG reunion tour that we had this year.

“This could be one hell of a G3 tour lineup,” one commentators wrote. “Richie, Joe & Nuno easily in my top 10 all time favorite guitar play[er]s.” “This could be a helluva G3 tour,” observed another.

“I've been a fan of Richie Kotzen for many years,” a third offered. “I always wanted to see him in G3. This video is sensational.”

Visit Master of Shred’s YouTube channel to watch more of their Monsters of Rock 2024 Cruise videos.