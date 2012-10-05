Joe Walsh Releases New Video for "One Day at a Time"

Joe Walsh has just shared the official video for the song "One Day at a Time" off his new album, Analalog Man. Watch it below.

"This song is about my path out of the darkness of drug addiction and alcoholism," says Walsh. "The message is that there is a way out and a new life waiting in recovery that is good. The first step is to ask for help. The included links are a good place to start. I'm doing this because if it helps 1 person - it was worth it. It's by giving back that we receive and I am eternally grateful for my sobriety and my life today."

Walsh is also giving away a free download of "One Day at a Time" at this location.

You can read our complete interview with the legendary Joe Walsh online at this location. You can purchase the May 2012 issue of Guitar World in our online store here.