John 5 Announces Second U.S. Leg of ‘Invasion’ Tour

John 5 and the Creatures have announced the second leg of their Invasion tour. The trek kicks off October 30 in Michigan and wraps November 24 in Rochester, New York. Support on all dates will come from Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack.

Said John 5, "I'm excited to get back out on the road with the Creatures and play music from the new album. The response to the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year was amazing and I can't wait to hit even more cities. Jared James Nichols was phenomenal last time around and we are happy to have him join us again."

John 5 and the Creatures are also playing a special one-off co-headlining show with Guthrie Govan’s Aristocrats on September 1 at 1720 in Los Angeles. Tickets for that show are available here.

You can check out the full Invasion tour itinerary below.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to John-5.com.

(Image credit: courtesy of John 5)

Invasion Tour dates with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack:

10/30 - Battle Creek, MI @ Music Factory

10/31 - Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

11/1 - Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge

11/2 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

11/3 - Ringle, WI @ Q&Z Expo Center

11/5 - Kansasville, WI @ 1175

11/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

11/7 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's

11/8 - Omaha, NE @ Sokol Underground

11/9 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/11 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

11/12 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Old Bar

11/15 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at the House of Blues

11/16 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Village Door Music Hall

11/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/18 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

11/20 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

11/21 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head on Stage

11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

11/23 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/24 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall