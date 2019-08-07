John 5 Announces Second U.S. Leg of ‘Invasion’ Tour

John 5 and the Creatures have announced the second leg of their Invasion tour. The trek kicks off October 30 in Michigan and wraps November 24 in Rochester, New York. Support on all dates will come from Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack.
Said John 5, "I'm excited to get back out on the road with the Creatures and play music from the new album. The response to the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year was amazing and I can't wait to hit even more cities. Jared James Nichols was phenomenal last time around and we are happy to have him join us again."
John 5 and the Creatures are also playing a special one-off co-headlining show with Guthrie Govan’s Aristocrats on September 1 at 1720 in Los Angeles. Tickets for that show are available here.
You can check out the full Invasion tour itinerary below.
For more information or to purchase tickets, head to John-5.com.
Invasion Tour dates with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack:
10/30 - Battle Creek, MI @ Music Factory
10/31 - Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester
11/1 - Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge
11/2 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
11/3 - Ringle, WI @ Q&Z Expo Center
11/5 - Kansasville, WI @ 1175
11/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
11/7 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's
11/8 - Omaha, NE @ Sokol Underground
11/9 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
11/11 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
11/12 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers
11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Old Bar
11/15 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at the House of Blues
11/16 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Village Door Music Hall
11/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/18 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
11/20 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
11/21 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head on Stage
11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
11/23 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
11/24 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall