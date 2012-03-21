John 5 to Guest on New Steven Adler Album

Steven Adler and crew are in the studio right now, hard at work on the debut album from his new band, Adler.

It was revealed last week that Slash would be contributing to the album, and now John 5 has signed on to lay down some guitar tracks as well.

Speaking via Twitter last night, Adler wrote, "Great day in the studio. [John 5] will be coming in tomorrow to lay down a guitar solo, can't wait to hear what he comes up with!"

Meanwhile, John 5 is gearing up to release his new album, God Told Me To, on May 8.

You can check out a sneak peek of John 5's photo shoot for an upcoming issue of Guitar Worldhere, courtesy of Jonny Coffin.