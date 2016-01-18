John 5 to Headline NAMMJam 2016 at Winter NAMM Show

Continuing its legacy as the "hottest ticket at NAMM," NAMMJam 2016 will take place on the Friday night of the 2016 Winter NAMM Show (January 22), the biggest worldwide convention for the music instrument industry.

Now in its seventh year, the NAMMJam is considered a must-attend event by music’s most influential industry professionals, artists, media and fans.

Produced and presented by Delve Texas, past NAMMJams average 2,500-plus people in attendance and have featured stellar performances by Steel Panther, Megadeth, Shinedown, Hardcore Superstar, Testament, Hellyeah, Otherwise, Jake E. Lee and the Red Dragon Cartel, Periphery, Jackyl, Guthrie Govan and the Aristocrats, KYNG, Collective Soul and many other notable acts.

NAMMJam 2016, an invitation-only party, will be a rocking evening of music, fashion and camaraderie that takes place Friday, January 22, at the City National Grove of Anaheim. Doors will open 6 p.m. for dinner and cocktail service. Entertainment begins 7 p.m. Official media sponsors for NAMMJam 2016 are Guitar World and Revolver magazines. Official show photography will be provided by concert photographer Chad Lee.

Confirmed performances at NAMMJam 2016 will include:

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES with special surprise guests

Sunset Strip royalty LA GUNS

Chuck Garric's BEASTO BLANCO with special guest Alice Cooper

Guitarist DANNY B. HARVEY w/special guest, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee CLEM BURKE (Blondie)

A jaw-dropping, fashion runway show presented by COFFIN CASE.

NAMMJAM 2016 SCHEDULE:

6 pm: Doors Open | Cocktails and food and dinner service available; Mexican food from Sol Agave and fun bar food (sandwiches, burgers, fries and more) from Chef TLC. Or order off menu from venue catering.

7:30 pm: Danny B. Harvey

8:15 pm: L.A. Guns

9:15 pm: Beasto Blanco (feat. Alice Cooper)

10:15 pm: Coffin Case Runway Fashion Show

10:45 pm: John 5 and the Creatures w/surprise guests

NAMMJam 2016 will again have a charitable element, with proceeds benefiting the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. A “live” silent auction will take place; it will feature an array of items such as music memorabilia, VIP experiences, unique collectibles, original art pieces and more, all donated by sponsors and music industry notables.

