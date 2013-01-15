John 5 Premieres "Noche Acasador" Music Video

John 5 recently premiered a new music video for his flamenco-tinged track, "Noche Acasador." You can watch the Jonny Coffin-directed clip below.

Those of you attending the NAMM show later this month will have to check out the premiere of a special 3D version of the video at the Coffin Case booth.

"Noche Acasador" is from John 5's latest solo outing, God Told Me To, which was released last year.

"I’ve never done anything like 'Noche Acosador' before, and it was pretty tough," John 5 told Guitar World. "But I just practiced my ass off before going into the studio and got it down. With these instrumental records, I look at it like going into a boxing match. I prepare and prepare, because once I hit the record button I don’t want to be wasting anyone’s time. So it’s a challenge for me, but it’s fun. I enjoy playing in all these different styles."

