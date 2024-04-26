“The start of a brand new chapter”: Mötley Crüe share their first new single with John 5 – and as promised, it marks a heavy return

By Matt Owen
published

Headlined by a blistering solo from John 5, Dogs of War is the band's first new single since 2019, and the first to be released since their split with former guitarist Mick Mars

John 5 and Nikki Sixx
(Image credit: Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mötley Crüe have shared Dogs of War – the band’s first official single to feature John 5 following the electric guitar star’s appointment.

The track presumably paves the way for the long-awaited upcoming Crüe album – again, the first to feature the former Rob Zombie guitarist – which John 5 himself hinted would be “heavy and aggressive”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.