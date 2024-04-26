“The start of a brand new chapter”: Mötley Crüe share their first new single with John 5 – and as promised, it marks a heavy return

Mötley Crüe have shared Dogs of War – the band’s first official single to feature John 5 following the electric guitar star’s appointment.

The track presumably paves the way for the long-awaited upcoming Crüe album – again, the first to feature the former Rob Zombie guitarist – which John 5 himself hinted would be “heavy and aggressive”.

Such teases seem to have been fully justified: Dogs of War sounds exactly how you’d imagine a Mötley Crüe/John 5 collaboration would.

A cameo of the guitarist’s virtuosity is immediately apparent in the intricate opening, which is followed by a crushing main riff and – of course – a blistering solo crammed with two-hand taps and lightning-fast alternate-picking runs.

Some unsettling off-kilter action occurs in the verse, but this merely emphasizes the pummeling chorus progression and its bold declaration: “Don’t let those bastards get you down.” A nod to Mötley’s recent off-stage troubles, perhaps?

After all, Dogs of War is also marks “the start of a brand new chapter” following the departure of Crüe’s former guitarist Mick Mars, who departed during a rather public and acrimonious split that spanned across ‘22 and ‘23.

Mars initially announced his retirement from touring as a result of his struggle with ankylosing spondylitis but, despite insisting he would remain a member of the band, he was later formally replaced by John 5.

The situation soon took an ugly turn when Mars filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates, alleging they conspired to fire him. He also accused bassist Nikki Sixx of gaslighting him, and miming his parts on stage.

In a response, the claims were denied by Crüe’s reps, who asserted retiring from touring was equal to “resigning from the band”.

Despite the conflict between Mötley Crüe and Mick Mars, John 5 has entered the fray with both the support of his new bandmates and the blessing of his predecessor. It's a strong start from John 5 and his new band, and we imagine the as-yet-unannounced album will follow suit.

Mars – who has a few new solo singles of his own under his belt – recently stated that a reconciliation with Mötley Crüe was off the table, saying it would be “impossible” to hash things out with his former bandmates.

Dogs of War is the band’s first release on new label Big Machine Records. For more information on upcoming tour dates and album news, visit Mötley Crüe's website.