“He was like, ‘Come on down to rehearsals.’ I’ll never forget it. I was blown away”: John 5 on the time he got to watch Van Halen at an intimate reunion rehearsal – and played through Eddie Van Halen’s guitar rig

By
published

In a new interview, the Mötley Crüe guitarist also revealed another signature Fender Telecaster – dubbed 'The Phantom' – is in the works

John 5
(Image credit: Ross Halfin / John Medina/WireImage)

John 5 has reflected on the time he got to watch Van Halen at an intimate rehearsal as they prepared for their reunion tour with David Lee Roth.  

Fresh from getting a tour of Joe Satriani’s modded EVH Frankenstein, YouTuber Jeremy White sat down with John 5 to discuss his Mötley Crüe duties and upcoming solo tour.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.