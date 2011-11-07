John 5 Releases New Digital Single, "Noche Acosador"

John 5 still hasn't announced a release date for his latest solo album, God Told Me To, but that's not stopping him from teasing fans with a batch of singles from the new album.

The third single from Gold Told Me To is called "Noche Acosador" -- which isn't quite proper Spanish syntax, but translates to "Night Stalker -- and is available through all major download outlets right now.

When release, God Told Me To will mark the current Rob Zombie guitarist's sixth solo release.

The last single released from the record was "Welcome to Violence," which you can check out below.