John Frusciante – back in the Chili Peppers and with a new gameplan: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Also in issue 357! Interviews: Ghost, Khruangbin, Halestorm, Kurt Vile, Warpaint & more! Gear Reviews: Cort, Maestro, Orange, Boss, Pigtronix. Learn songs by John Mayer, AC/DC, Jake Bugg & more!

Cover Feature: The reinvention of John Frusciante

In his first album with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 16 years, John Frusciante has redefined how he plays the guitar. His vision: to find a bridge between the explosive virtuosity of Eddie Van Halen and the visceral power of Kurt Cobain. In our 23-page special feature, John reveals how he fell in love with rock music again – and how he finds fresh inspiration in everything from jazz to post-punk. 

Also inside: John's tips on how to become a better guitarist; his guide to modern players who are rocking his world; video lessons for three Frusciante riffs: Can't Stop, Scar Tissue and new banger Black Summer. Plus! The top 10 Frusciante-era Chilis songs – as voted by you!

Total Guitar John Frusciante issue cover

Interviews:

Ghost

Inspired by ABBA and 80s hair metal, the new Ghost album is a modern rock masterpiece. Its creator Tobias Forge reveals how he did it – and why he needed a "better guitarist" than himself for the solos

Khruangbin

How the funky, reverb-heavy sound of Texan trio Khruangbin is created – by a visionary with only one guitar

Halestorm

"Everything is on 11!" Halestorm have pumped up the volume on their new album. And for leader Lzzy Hale, being a role model is a beautiful thing

Kurt Vile

From inside his home studio, Kurt Vile reveals his working methods to TG. Writing songs, playing guitar – it’s all about capturing a “perfect moment”

Warpaint

In the dream-pop art-rock of Warpaint, Theresa Wayman is now experimenting with dry guitars amid the ambient tones

Learn To Play:

John Mayer – Gravity

AC/DC – Highway To Hell

Jake Bugg – All I Need

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Reviews:

Cort G290 FAT II electric guitar

Gibson Maestro effect pedals

Orange 'The Guitar Butler' preamp pedal

Boss GX-100 multi-fx floorboard

Pigtronix Constellator modulated analogue delay pedal

Plus! 

Lessons In Funk! Flex your funk muscles with TG's groove masterclass as we examine Chilis-style funk-rock, contemporary neo-soul, jazz-fusion and more!

First Steps In Guitar: String muting and chord changes for beginners

Song Stories – How Rock's Greatest Guitar Tracks Were Made: Bonus mini-mag, exclusive to UK print edition readers

