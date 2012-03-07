John Frusciante Will Not Attend Red Hot Chili Peppers' Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Although he may be the guitarist an entire generation knows as the guitar player for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante will not be in attendance when the band are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month in Cleveland, Ohio.

Speaking to Billboard recently about the band's upcoming induction, drummer Chad Smith broke the news that the band's longtime guitarist would not be there when the band take the stage.

"He didn't feel comfortable coming, which we totally respect," Smith said. "We asked him. He said, 'I'm just not really comfortable with that, but good luck and thanks for inviting me.' It was all good. He's the kind of guy, I think, that once he's finished with something he's just on to the next phase of his life. The Chili Peppers are not really on his radar right now."

Frusciante parted ways with the Chili Peppers for the second time in 2009.