John Lennon Art Exhibit Coming to New York City in October

New York's AFA Gallery is presenting an exhibition of he illustration artworks of John Lennon from October 1st through October 31st.

The exhibition is free, and open to the public, and the entire collection will be available for acquisition.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday October 1 from 6-9pm and a curatorial presentation scheduled for Friday, October 9 from 6-9pm.

The gallery is located in SoHo at 54 Greene Street on the corner of Broome. Gallery hours are daily 10:00 am-7:00 pm daily and 11:00 am – 6:00 pm on Sundays. All events are complimentary and open to the public with an RSVP required.

For more information about the exhibit and how to RSVP, visit afanyc.com