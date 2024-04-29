“He opens the case. I see the guitar. He says, ’This is John Lennon’s guitar from ‘Help’“: LA-based guitar repairer Ryan Schuermann on how he landed the guitar repair gig of a lifetime

By Janelle Borg
published

The guitar repairer restored John Lennon's 12-string Framus Hootenanny acoustic guitar to its former glory, after it was lost for over 50 years

George Harrison playing John Lennon's Framus Hootenanny 12-string
George Harrison playing John Lennon's Framus Hootenanny 12-string during a studio session (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions / Beatles Photo Library)

John Lennon's long-lost 12-string Framus Hootenanny acoustic guitar has come a long way. After 50-plus years, it was found in the attic of a home just outside of London. Now, it's expected to fetch $800,000 at an upcoming auction – but not before being restored to its former glory.

Guitar repairer Ryan Schuermann is the man behind this one-of-a-kind restoration project. In a recent interview with the LA Times, Schuermann explained how the biggest gig of his life came about.

