John Mayer debuted a new song, “I Guess I Just Feel Like” during a performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California on Wednesday. The acoustic ballad came early in an hour-long set that also included a cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

This is the second song Mayer has premiered this year, following the May release of the single “New Light.”

You can watch Mayer’s performance of “I Guess I Just Feel Like” above.