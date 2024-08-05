John Mayer plays a Telecaster, taps through a solo, and tackles some of Dead & Company’s final shows with only three fretting fingers following serious finger injury

Mayer was forced to alter his playing style after injuring the "team captain" of his fretting hand last week – and whatever he's been doing in the practice room has clearly worked wonders…

Last week, John Mayer revealed he’d been forced to alter his guitar playing going into Dead & Company's final remaining shows in Las Vegas after injuring one of his fingers.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar.