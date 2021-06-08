John Mayer performs first-ever live rendition of Last Train Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

John Mayer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (June 7) to offer up a first-ever live performance of his latest single, Last Train Home.

Despite dropping the new track, teasing a hot pink PRS Silver Sky and announcing the name and release date of his upcoming album in less than a week, the blues ace showed no sign of slowing down the pre-album hype train, and went full steam ahead for a retro-infused rendition of his latest ‘80s-flavored single.

Armed with the aforementioned axe, Mayer’s effortless melodic guitar playing takes center stage, propped up by the band’s period-accurate sonic appointments suited to boot with double-keys, massive synths and a selection box of vocal hooks.

Mayer allows himself a little more room to let loose on his signature guitar by the time the extended outro comes around, offering up wailing whole-note-and-then-some bends, pinpoint sliding stabs and a descending pentatonic flurry to round things off in style.

The Continuum mastermind was joined on stage by his Last Train Home studio collaborators, which included Toto percussionist Lenny Castro and keys legend Greg Phillinganes.

Also joining the fray was long-time Mayer sideman, neo-soul sensation and session powerhouse Isaiah Sharkey, who can be seen wielding a PRS Silver Sky – Frost-finished with matching headstock, no less – of his own.

John Mayer's upcoming album, Sob Rock, will be released on July 16, and is available to preorder now over at sobrock.net.