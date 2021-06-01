John Mayer reveals release date, title of new album

He's shared updates on its progress, and teased tantalizing snippets of its lead single on TikTok, but now John Mayer's new album has a name, a cover and a release date.

Sob Rock, his eighth studio effort, will be released July 16. You can check out its decidedly retro cover – which Mayer shared today in an Instagram post – below.

The PRS-wielding blues guitar virtuoso offered little in the way of further details, but a new website, sobrock.net, has appeared, bearing the message "It's time to love an album again," and asking fans to sign up for updates.

(Image credit: John Mayer/Instagram)

Though Sob Rock is Mayer's first studio effort since 2017's The Search For Everything, he's kept plenty busy in the intervening years, touring (pre-COVID at least) consistently with Dead & Company and engineering the controversial but ultimately hugely successful Silver Sky signature guitar with PRS.

Mayer is also reportedly set to host a new late night talk show based on the UK's Later... With Jools Holland, which will feature performances and interviews with "musicians, artists and other cultural figures."

In the meantime, we'll update you with new information about Sob Rock as soon as we get wind of it.