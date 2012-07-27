John McLaughlin to Release New Album, 'Now Here This,' October 18

Guitarist John McLaughlin, best known for his work with Miles Davis, Tony Williams and Mahavishnu Orchestra, has been working on a new studio album, Now Here This. The album, his second with The 4th Dimension, will be released October 18.

Now Here This, the followup to 2010's To The One, will be released through Abstract Logix.

McLaughlin calls Now Here This "the culmination of my life's work till now.”

“What John McLaughlin did with the electric guitar set the world on its ear," pianist and frequent McLaughlin collaborator Chick Corea recently told DownBeat. "No one ever heard an electric guitar played like that before, and it certainly inspired me. John's band, more than my experience with Miles, led me to want to turn the volume up and write music that was more dramatic and made your hair stand on end."

