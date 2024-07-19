Watch Johnny Depp and Andrea Bocelli pay tribute to Jeff Beck – accompanied by a recording of the late guitar hero

By
published

The pair re-enacted Beck's 2020 performance of En Aranjuez Con Tu Amo, complete with a recording of the virtuoso's parts

johnny Depp and Andrea Bocelli
(Image credit: @deppbrazilfc X)

Actor-turned-rockstar Johnny Depp has taken to the stage in Italy to pay tribute to Jeff Beck during an Andrea Bocelli concert.

Depp and Beck’s relationship ran deep, with the pair releasing and touring the album 18 together in 2022, in what proved to be Beck’s final LP.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.