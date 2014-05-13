Johnny A. Premieres New Song, "Gone... (Like a Sunset)" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Gone... (like a sunset)," a new song by guitarist and songwriter Johnny A.

The track is from Johnny's new album, Driven, which will be released June 3 via his own label, Aglaophone Records.

"This title came to me as I was cruisin' down route I-95 South at, let's just say, a slightly accelerated rate of speed," says Johnny, who has his own signature-model Gibson guitar. "The sun was setting as I was listening to the fadeout. You get the picture."

The album features 10 original songs — including "Gone... (like a sunset)" — plus Johnny's new version of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.” Driven marks the guitarist's first time engineering, mixing and producing an entire album, which was recorded at his home studio, Nirvana Sound.

As a sideman, he has played with a host of renowned musicians, including Doug Clifford (CCR) and Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos), before kicking off a seven-year stint as guitarist and musical director with J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf. He played on Wolf's albums and even co-produced one of them, Long Line.

