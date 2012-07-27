Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater Released New App “Tachyon”

Jordan Rudess, the keyboardist, Continuum-player, and multi-instrumentalist for prog rock/metal icons Dream Theater, and chief programmer Kevin Chartier released Tachyon for iOS devices which is now available through iTunes.

The Tachyon app blends images and sounds into one as the user slides their fingers up and down the screen. Each note played is an individual expression, allowing independent control of pitch and tone far beyond that of traditional instruments.

Jordan Rudess states that, “Tachyon is simple to use and at the same time it offers a unique musical expressive power. The sonic core of the app is a custom-crafted sound set from my personal library, encompassing sounds as familiar as those you would find in your home toolbox, and as exclusive as the ones I use on tour with Dream Theater.”

Jordan and Kevin are also known for their top-selling synth-app MorphWiz which won many awards like “Best Music Creation App" in the 2010 Billboard Music App Awards.

You can directly purchase Tachyon here.